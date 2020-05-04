1920-2020 Artie "Cowboy" Green, 100, of Silsbee, passed away on May 1, 2020, in Silsbee. A graveside service will be 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, May 6, 2020, Haven of Rest Cemetery in Beaumont. Officiating will be Brother Jim Adkins of the Assembly of God Church in Silsbee. Born in Promise City, Iowa on April 6, 1920, he was the son of Artie Oakland Green and Lela Cherry Green. Artie was a longtime minister and teacher in Iowa. He was a kind man who never met a stranger. His life experience led him to be an excellent councilor, a good listener, and it brought him joy to use the Lord to help others. He proudly served his country as a Sargent in the Army Air Force during WWII, where he served in England and was a recipient of the Victory Medal, American Theater Ribbon, European African Middle Eastern Theater Ribbon with 1 Bronze Battle Star, the Army of Occupation Medal, Germany, and the Good Conduct Medal. Artie was an old time cowboy, and took a special interest in raising Quarter Horses. Above all though, he loved his family. He was a great father, and loved all his grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, son, and parents. Artie is survived by his daughters, Elisabeth Roark & husband Mickey of Vidor, TX and Ann Rooks & husband Scott of Davenport, IA; as well as 8 Grandchildren and 19 Great-Grandchildren In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Meals on Wheels at https://www.seniormeals. org/donate or Meals on Wheels America, 1550 Crystal Drive, Suite 1004, Arlington, VA 22
Published in Beaumont Enterprise on May 4, 2020.