Ashley S. McChriston, 25, of Beaumont, TX; passed July 18, 2020. Services will be Saturday, July 25, 2020 at Proctor's Mortuary Beaumont, TX. A public viewing will begin at 8AM until 9:30AM, and a private funeral will begin at 10AM. Interment will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery Beaumont, TX. She was preceded in death by daughter: Kemoni Watts. Cherishing her memories are parents Orline and Charles Bradford, children: A'riyonna McChriston and Amara Watts, siblings: Marquaize McChriston and Atayanna Douglas. Grandparents: Louise Goodman and John Smith. Ashley has a host of aunts, uncles other relatives and friends. proctorsmortuary.com