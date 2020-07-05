Astrida "Astrid" Balodis Pretz, 90, of Orange, Texas, passed away peacefully on June 29, 2020, at her home in Orange with her daughter and son by her side.



Born in Daugavpils, Latvia, on April 21, 1930, she was the daughter of Waldemar Balodis and Olga (Grins) Balodis. Astrid worked as a medical technologist at Orange Memorial Hospital and Park Place Hospital. She enjoyed tending to her flowers, listening to classical and opera music, and traveling. Astrid will be missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing and loving her.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Waldemar and Olga Balodis; her aunt, Ella Zauls; and her cousins, Dzidra Albertsen and Margers J. Grins.



Those left to cherish her memory are her children, Lydia Pretz of Orange and Adrian Pretz of Houston; her cousins, Maksis Grins of Ohio and Vita Borgs; and her beloved granddoggie, Casper.



Cremation is under the direction of Claybar Funeral Home in Orange.



