Audrey Merle Wagner Bernard, 92, of Port Neches, died Saturday, November 9, 2019, at Harbor Hospice of Beaumont. She was born on August 1, 1927, to Minnie Parrish and Gustavus Wagner, in Beaumont.
Survivors include her children, Kenneth Bernard, of Port Neches and Rodney Bernard and his wife, Colleen, of Atlanta, Georgia; grandchildren, Andrew; Jonathan; Nathan; Alex; and Evan Bernard; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Ivy Bernard; son, Gary Bernard; sisters, Lola; Lois; Irma Lee; Bobbi; and Betty; and brothers, Garland, Ed, and Claude.
A gathering of Mrs. Bernard's family and friends will be from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., Tuesday, November 12, 2019, at Broussard's, 505 North 12th Street, Nederland. Her funeral service will be 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, November 13, 2019, at Broussard's, with interment to follow at Oak Bluff Memorial Park, Port Neches.
Complete and updated information may be found at: broussards1889.com.
Published in the The Beaumont Enterprise on Nov. 12, 2019