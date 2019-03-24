1930 - 2019 Audrey Morgan, 89, of Beaumont, died Saturday, March 23, 2019, at Lucas House, Beaumont. She was born January 17, 1930, in Jasper, to Fay Sheffield Puckitt and Henry Puckitt. Audrey retired from Southwestern Bell after many years. She was a consummate mother who loved her animals, and a faithful member of Victory Temple in Beaumont. Survivors include her children, Sheri Morgan McWilliams and her husband, Joey; Keith Morgan and his wife, Wanda; and Lisa Morgan Parigi and her husband, Sam; grandchildren, Michele Petty; Clay Morgan McWilliams; Haley McWilliams; Carrie Maggard and her husband, Jake; and Christy Van Horn and her husband, Eric; great-grandchildren, Lauren, Brennan, Blake, and Jax Maggard and Kaydance and Kennedy Van Horn; sisters, Laura Levassar and Lorene Sanders; and brother, Donald Puckitt. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, John S. Morgan; daughter, Karen Ann Morgan; and sisters, Dorothy Hext and Dolores McClelland. A gathering of Mrs. Morgan's family and friends will be from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., Monday March 25, 2019, at Broussard's, 2000 McFaddin Avenue, Beaumont. Her funeral service will be 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, March 26, 2019, at Broussard's, followed by her graveside service at 2:00 p.m. at Little Hope Cemetery, Jasper. Memorial contributions may be made to the , 225 North Michigan Avenue, Floor 17, Chicago, Illinois 60601 or to the School of Christ, 110 West Candlestick Drive, Lumberton, Texas 77657. Complete and updated information may be found at: broussards1889.com.
Published in the Beaumont Enterprise on Mar. 24, 2019