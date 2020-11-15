Avanell Callahan



Avanell Callahan, 94, of Orange, Texas passed away on November 10, 2020, in Beaumont, Texas.



A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Monday, November 16, 2020, at Orange Forest Lawn Cemetery in West Orange. Officiating will be Chaplain Jeff Bell of Southeast Texas Hospice.



Born in Ben Wheeler, Texas, on October 17, 1926, she was the daughter of Joe Hut Cauthron and Jewel Venable Cauthron. Anavell worked as a seamstress in a garment factory in Tyler, Texas during the World War II. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother who will be missed by all who knew and loved her.



She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 69 years, Calvin James Callahan; son, Randall Calvin Callahan; and brother, Valton H. Cauthron.



She is survived by her children, Ronald (Ronnie) Joe Callahan and wife Susan of Tennessee Colony, Texas, Deborah Callahan Morgan and husband Mike of Mauriceville, Texas, and Kenneth Duane Callahan and wife Cindy of Orange, Texas; grandchildren, Shon Callahan, Terri Lavergne, Mickey Callahan, Kamm Morgan, Dustin Morgan, Christin Callahan, and Aaron Pancardo; great-grandchildren, Chelsie, Carlie, Cash, Carter, Jessi, Ty, Grace, Darby, Darcy, Kolte, Kambri, Rocky, Elana, Kyler, Bryce, and Isabella; siblings, Mickey Hut Cauthron and wife Francene, and Carolyn Thedford and husband Terry.



