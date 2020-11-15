1/1
Avanell Callahan
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Avanell's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Avanell Callahan

Avanell Callahan, 94, of Orange, Texas passed away on November 10, 2020, in Beaumont, Texas.

A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Monday, November 16, 2020, at Orange Forest Lawn Cemetery in West Orange. Officiating will be Chaplain Jeff Bell of Southeast Texas Hospice.

Born in Ben Wheeler, Texas, on October 17, 1926, she was the daughter of Joe Hut Cauthron and Jewel Venable Cauthron. Anavell worked as a seamstress in a garment factory in Tyler, Texas during the World War II. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother who will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 69 years, Calvin James Callahan; son, Randall Calvin Callahan; and brother, Valton H. Cauthron.

She is survived by her children, Ronald (Ronnie) Joe Callahan and wife Susan of Tennessee Colony, Texas, Deborah Callahan Morgan and husband Mike of Mauriceville, Texas, and Kenneth Duane Callahan and wife Cindy of Orange, Texas; grandchildren, Shon Callahan, Terri Lavergne, Mickey Callahan, Kamm Morgan, Dustin Morgan, Christin Callahan, and Aaron Pancardo; great-grandchildren, Chelsie, Carlie, Cash, Carter, Jessi, Ty, Grace, Darby, Darcy, Kolte, Kambri, Rocky, Elana, Kyler, Bryce, and Isabella; siblings, Mickey Hut Cauthron and wife Francene, and Carolyn Thedford and husband Terry.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Beaumont Enterprise from Nov. 15 to Nov. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Claybar Funeral Home Inc
504 N 5Th St
Orange, TX 77630
(409) 886-4445
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved