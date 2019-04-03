Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara Abbye Rhodes Maness. View Sign

1934 - 2019 Barbara Abbye Rhodes Maness, 84, of Beaumont, passed away on March 31, 2019, at her home. A graveside service will be 11:00am, Friday, April 5, 2019, at Forest Lawn Memorial Park Cemetery. Officiating will be Chaplain Jeff Bell of Southeast Texas Hospice. Visitation will be from 5:00pm-7:00pm, Thursday, April 4, 2019, at Claybar Kelley-Watkins Funeral Home. Born in Birmingham, Alabama, on June 18, 1934, she was the daughter of E.H. "Dusty" Rhodes and Reita Patillo Rhodes. Barbara grew up in Hawaii and graduated from Punahou School in Honolulu. She graduated with a Bachelor's Degree from SMU and went on to teach at Barbara Jordan High School for Careers where she later retired from. She was preceded in death by her parents, E. H. and Reita Rhodes and her sister, Carol Kay. She is survived by her daughter, Leslie Maness; son, Heath Maness and wife, Kasie both of Beaumont; grandchildren, Sydney Stines, Alex Stines, Troy Stines, Kate Maness, and Zach Maness; sister, Reita "Poochie" Tanner. Honorary pallbearers are Alex Stines, Troy Stines, Hunter Hall, Wayne Langley, and Scott Wilson. The family would like to say a special thank you to Barbara's caretaker, Alma Turner and to Best Hospice for the love and care they showed while caring for her.

Claybar-Kelley-Watkins Funeral Home & Cemetery
1155 N 11Th St
Beaumont , TX 77702
(409) 892-3456
Published in the Beaumont Enterprise on Apr. 3, 2019

