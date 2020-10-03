1/1
Barbara Ann Jordan
1935 - 2020
Barbara Ann Adams was born August 12, 1935 in Houston, Texas. She attended Milby High School. At an early age fell in love and married Clinton Charles Thornburg or "Bubba" on June 1, 1951 but after twenty-five years of marriage, experienced tragedy on September 28, 1976 with his sudden death. Later she found love again and married Billy Wayne Jordan but once again experienced loss with his death on July 11, 1992. She is survived by her brother Bobby Adams and her children: Charles Thornburg, Cindy Cowher, Laura Stubblefield, Robert Thornburg and stepchildren Cheryl Farris and Rodger Jordan. She also had fifteen grandchildren, twelve great grandchildren, sons and daughters-in-law, many cousins, nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents Sherwood and Ethel Adams, two brothers, three sisters, and many close friends and family.

Those who knew her knew she could talk to anyone. She would talk about her love for her children. She would talk about how proud she was of her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She would talk about her deep and unwavering faith in God. She would talk about her extreme joy in music. But those who knew her also knew she knew how to listen. Her greatest talent was the ability to make people feel loved and accepted.

She was a friend to many. She was a serious student of the Bible. She was a loving mother and grandmother. She had a heart for God, a passion for music and a love for the Astros.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Believer's Fellowship Baptist Church in Spring, Texas. Burial will follow in Conroe Memorial Park. Visitation will be on Monday, October 5, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Cashner Funeral Home.

Published in The Beaumont Enterprise from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
5
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Cashner Funeral Home
OCT
6
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Believer's Fellowship Baptist Church
OCT
6
Burial
Conroe Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Cashner Funeral Home
801 Teas Road
Conroe, TX 77303
9367562126
