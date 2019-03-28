1952 - 2019 Barbara A. Spivey, 66, of Beaumont, TX departed this life Thursday, March 21, 2019. Funeral service will be held Saturday, March 30, 2019 at Antioch Missionary Baptist Church at 1:00 PM with burial at Houston National Cemetery. Visitation will begin at 11:00 AM at the church. Barbara's love and memories will forever be in the hearts of her husband, Alfred Spivey; sons, Derrick Spivey, Anthony Spivey, and Ryan Spivey (Regina); three grandchildren; host of other relatives and friends.
Published in the Beaumont Enterprise on Mar. 28, 2019