Service Information Memorial Oaks Cemetery 13001 Katy Fwy Houston , TX 77079 (281)-497-2210 Visitation 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM Memorial Oaks Cemetery 13001 Katy Fwy Houston , TX 77079 Funeral 10:00 AM Memorial Oaks Cemetery 13001 Katy Fwy Houston , TX 77079 Calling hours Following Services Memorial Oaks Cemetery 13001 Katy Fwy Houston , TX 77079

Barbara Baklik Cruse, age 78, passed away peacefully on February 1, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Barbara was born on March 12, 1941 to Leonard T. Horton and Hazel Irene Butcher in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Barbara was a 1958 graduate of Pettus High School in Pettus, Texas. She married Robert "Bobby" Baklik in 1963. They were married until his passing in 2002. She later married Robert "Bob" Cruse in 2015.

In her forties, Barbara embarked on her second act, attending night school to pursue certification as a Drug and Alcohol Abuse Counselor. She went on to serve as director of the Inpatient Addiction unit at Park Place Medical Center in Port Arthur, Texas where she dedicated her life to help those battling substance abuse issues. She spent her life loving and caring for people, but none more so than her family. Barbara was the "Queen" of a large family with whom she shared her unconditional love. Barbara loved the beach and sea glass hunting.

She is preceded in death by her parents Leonard T. Horton and Hazel Irene Butcher Horton, son Daniel Baklik, and husband Robert L. Baklik. She is survived by her husband, Robert J. Cruse; daughter, Donna McDonald and husband, Marvin; son, Jay Baklik and wife, Amy; daughter, Debra Rockman and husband, Steven; daughter, Lori Teague and husband, Johnny. Stepson Robert J. Cruse Jr. and stepdaughter, Lisa Cruse Jones and husband, Jeff. Her siblings; brother, Robert Horton and wife, Nita; brother, William Horton and wife, Lynda; and sister, Brenda Goldsmith. Twenty grandchildren, twenty-four great-grandchildren, and six great-great grandchildren. Barbara is also survived by many beloved nieces and nephews. Her influence spread far and wide as she was loved by many whom she touched throughout the years of her life.

Family and friends are invited to celebrate her life at Memorial Oaks Funeral Home and Cemetery, 13001 IH-10 E, Houston, Texas, 77079. Visitation will be Thursday, February 6th, 5 – 8pm. Funeral will be Friday, February 7th, at 10am with a reception to follow.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Barbara Baklik Cruse Memorial Fund for Children's and Missions Ministry at her home church, Harvest Family Church, 14950 Cypress N Houston Rd, Cypress, Texas, 77429, harvestfam.com.

