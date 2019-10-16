Barbara Jean Russell, 84, of Port Arthur passed away Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at Mobile Infirmary in Mobile, Alabama. She was born November 19, 1934 in Port Arthur, Texas to John Milton Russell and Mabel Izell Haynes Russell. Barbara was a lifelong area resident and member of First Baptist Church in Groves. She graduated from Lamar University with a major in music and a minor in education and taught music at Ridgewood Elementary in the Port Neches Independent School District with 36 years of service before her retirement. Barbara was a member of the National Association of Rudimental Drummers, the Thomas Jefferson High School Band, the Lamar University Band and the Symphony of Southeast Texas. A visitation for family and friends will begin at 11:00 a.m., Friday, October 18, 2019 at Levingston Funeral Home in Groves with funeral services to follow at 12:00 noon. Reverend Charles Miller of First Baptist Church in Groves will be officiating. Burial will be in Greenlawn Memorial Park. Barbara was preceded in death by her brother, Marvin G. Russell. She is survived by her niece, Karen Russell of Mobile, Alabama and cousin, Helen Joynt of Mid County. Barbara was a genuinely loving soul and a friend to all.
Published in the The Beaumont Enterprise on Oct. 16, 2019