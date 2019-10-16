Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara Jean Russell. View Sign Service Information Levingston Funeral Home 5601 39Th St Groves , TX 77619 (409)-962-4455 Visitation 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM Levingston Funeral Home 5601 39Th St Groves , TX 77619 View Map Funeral service 12:00 PM Levingston Funeral Home 5601 39Th St Groves , TX 77619 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Barbara Jean Russell, 84, of Port Arthur passed away Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at Mobile Infirmary in Mobile, Alabama. She was born November 19, 1934 in Port Arthur, Texas to John Milton Russell and Mabel Izell Haynes Russell. Barbara was a lifelong area resident and member of First Baptist Church in Groves. She graduated from Lamar University with a major in music and a minor in education and taught music at Ridgewood Elementary in the Port Neches Independent School District with 36 years of service before her retirement. Barbara was a member of the National Association of Rudimental Drummers, the Thomas Jefferson High School Band, the Lamar University Band and the Symphony of Southeast Texas. A visitation for family and friends will begin at 11:00 a.m., Friday, October 18, 2019 at Levingston Funeral Home in Groves with funeral services to follow at 12:00 noon. Reverend Charles Miller of First Baptist Church in Groves will be officiating. Burial will be in Greenlawn Memorial Park. Barbara was preceded in death by her brother, Marvin G. Russell. She is survived by her niece, Karen Russell of Mobile, Alabama and cousin, Helen Joynt of Mid County. Barbara was a genuinely loving soul and a friend to all.

Barbara Jean Russell, 84, of Port Arthur passed away Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at Mobile Infirmary in Mobile, Alabama. She was born November 19, 1934 in Port Arthur, Texas to John Milton Russell and Mabel Izell Haynes Russell. Barbara was a lifelong area resident and member of First Baptist Church in Groves. She graduated from Lamar University with a major in music and a minor in education and taught music at Ridgewood Elementary in the Port Neches Independent School District with 36 years of service before her retirement. Barbara was a member of the National Association of Rudimental Drummers, the Thomas Jefferson High School Band, the Lamar University Band and the Symphony of Southeast Texas. A visitation for family and friends will begin at 11:00 a.m., Friday, October 18, 2019 at Levingston Funeral Home in Groves with funeral services to follow at 12:00 noon. Reverend Charles Miller of First Baptist Church in Groves will be officiating. Burial will be in Greenlawn Memorial Park. Barbara was preceded in death by her brother, Marvin G. Russell. She is survived by her niece, Karen Russell of Mobile, Alabama and cousin, Helen Joynt of Mid County. Barbara was a genuinely loving soul and a friend to all. Published in the The Beaumont Enterprise on Oct. 16, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Beaumont Enterprise Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close