Barbara Jeanne Fussell
1935 - 2020
Barbara Jeanne Fussell, 85, of Beaumont, died Saturday, August 15, 2020, at Beaumont Health Care Center, Beaumont. Barbara was born in Decatur, Alabama, to John A. Meadows and Jeanne Draper. She lived there until she was a teenager and moved to Beaumont with her father. She remained in Beaumont for the remainder of her life.

Barbara and her husband Terry have a yours, mine and our family. When Terry had to be away for work, Barbara held down the fort and took care of the kids, often while having jobs outside the home. She was beautiful, funny and fun-loving, feisty, independent, hard-working and caring.

She wholeheartedly enjoyed family and friends and gathering with them. A gathering might be as simple as an impromptu Sunday barbeque or a whole family holiday get-together. It was not uncommon for her to include extended family and acquaintances that might not be near their own family at the time. It was very late in life before she was ready to have the next generation do the "heavy-lifting" for the big events.

Barbara was preceded in death by her parents, Jeanne Johnson, John A. Meadows and Ann Meadows. She was also preceded in death by siblings, John A. Meadows, Jr., Gil Draper, and Sallie Cave, and two grandchildren.

She is survived by her devoted husband of 47 years, Terry Joe Fussell. She is also survived by her sister, Jan Peavy and her husband, Jimmy, as well as by her children, Nick Westerterp and his wife Janna; Vicki Fama and her husband Mike; Blake Westerterp and his wife, Lisa; Scott Fussell and his wife, Stephany; Jennifer Verrett and her husband, Paul; Terry Fussell, Jr.; Steven Fussell; Jason Fussell and his wife, Brandie; and Rebecca Turman, along with twenty-two grandchildren; fourteen great-grandchildren (one is on the way); and numerous beloved nieces, nephews, and cousins.

The family would like to express our very special thanks to the staffs of both Beaumont Health Care Center and Kindred Hospice.

Her cremation arrangements were handled through Broussard's Crematorium under the direction of Broussard's, 1605 North Major Drive, Beaumont.

A memorial service may be held at some time in the future.

Complete and updated information may be found at: broussards1889.com.

Published in Beaumont Enterprise from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Broussard's Mortuary
1605 N Major Dr
Beaumont, TX 77713
(409) 866-3838
