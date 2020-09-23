Barbara Jo Bryant Bergeron passed away on August 14, 2020. She will always be fondly remember by those who loved her as an avid reader, a book collector and an adventurous spirit.



She enjoyed family time with her two sons, Marc Bergeron of Kinder, Louisiana & Jeff (Belinda) Bergeron of Magnolia, Texas; Her grandchildren Brice, Haley, Martha, Grace, Miles, Quinton, and Thomas and Great-grandchild Zander.



She is survived by her siblings Diane McIver & Steve Bryant.



She was preceded in death by her parents Billy Jo (BJ) Bryant and Willie Rose McLaughlin Bryant.



