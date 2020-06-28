Barbara Woolever Engdahl, age 92, of Vidor, passed away on Friday, June 26, 2020, at St. Elizabeth's Hospital in Beaumont, Texas. She was born on September 25th, 1927, in Allene, Arkansas, the fifth child and third daughter of Zora James Woolever and Alonzo Woolever. The family moved from Arkansas to Orange, Texas, in 1943, so that Barbara's father could work in the shipyards to aid the war effort. It was there that she met Julius Leroy Engdahl, a B-24 pilot during WWII, who was to become her future husband. They married on February 14th, 1947, and soon began a family. Deborah Kaye was born on April 9th, 1949; Brenda Carol was born on August 1st, 1951; Anita was born on September 8th, 1953, and Donna Jean was born on July 2nd, 1955. In 1962, the family moved to Vidor, Texas, where Barbara spent her remaining years. It was in Vidor that Barbara realized that she wanted more from her life than being a wife and mother. In her early forties, the bulk of her childrearing days behind her, she returned to college, graduating from Lamar University in Beaumont with a teaching degree. She taught chemistry at Vidor High School for twenty years. During that time, she also received a Master's Degree in Supervision so that she could become the chair of the math and science department, a position she loved. After her retirement, Barbara and Leroy began their travels around the world, something she never thought would be possible considering her humble beginnings. She and Leroy continued their adventures until Leroy's declining health forced them to pursue a more moderate lifestyle. Leroy passed away on February 8th, 2010, at the age of ninety. Barbara continued traveling with her daughters until her health prohibited it, living a satisfying life of gardening and caring for as many feral cats as would grace her doorstep. Barbara is survived by two siblings, Gene Woolever of Tallahassee, Florida, and Blondena Hawkins, of Orange, Texas. Remaining to cherish her memory are her four daughters, Deborah Engdahl Hencke of Pepperell, Massachusetts; Brenda Carol Engdahl and her husband, Larry Gene Hackemesser, of Montgomery, Texas; Anita Engdahl Goodman and her husband, Randy Goodman, of Vidor, Texas, and Donna Engdahl Hampton and her husband, Wade Hampton, of Colleyville, Texas. She is also survived by eight grandchildren: Laura Hencke Sinur, Robert Hencke, and Sarah Hencke Meddaugh of Massachusetts; Megan Amanda Goodman, of Beaumont, Texas; Madeline Hackemesser Hine of Katy, Texas; Emily Hackemesser Seagroves, of Montgomery, Texas; Preston Hampton of Denver, Colorado, and Foster Hampton, of Bedford, Texas. Barbara also was blessed with six great grandchildren: Jackson Sinur; Evan and Evelyn Hine; Ethan Seagroves, and Caroline and Emerson Hampton. She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother Rasho of Orange, Texas; her sister, Rhoma Ellison of Orange, Texas; her sister Floy Simpson of Ashdown, Arkansas, her sister, Jo McNabb; her sister, Melba Jenkins of Bridgewater, Massachusetts, and beloved grandson, Aaron Michael Goodman. She lived a full life with true grit and was blessed with good health, a fulfilling career, and a loving family. Due to Covid, the services will be private. Her family would like to express its appreciation to the staff of St. Elizabeth Hospital Medical Intensive Care Unit for its superb and kindly care of our mother during her time of need, especially Dr. Joe Bill Holland, her daughters' childhood playmate, who acted as her advocate during her final days.



