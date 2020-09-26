Barbara Yvonne Williams Brewer, daughter of Jim Bennette and Madell Williams, born July 19, 1946 in Conroe, Texas passed away Friday, September 18, 2020 in Crockett, Texas.



Class of 1964, an honor graduate of Conroe High School, she was also Drum Major for the Marching Tiger Band. She then attended Baylor University earning a Bachelor of Arts in English and History. It was there she met her husband of 52 years, Albert S. (Bert) Brewer. Barbara later earned a degree in French at Stephen F. Austin and taught school in South Carolina, Lovelady, and Crockett. She especially loved seeing her former students. Barb was the Corporation Secretary/Treasurer for Alsidma, Inc. Exxon Distributor.



Barb and Bert raised their three children, Austin, Kim and Ali in Crockett, Texas. Her favorite role in life was being GranBarb to her four grandchildren.



Barbara was active in the First Presbyterian Church where she served several terms as an Elder of the Session. She helped form the Bell Choir and was its original director. She was also active in the Presbyterian Women and supported the Country Pantry.



Barbara served on the Crockett Public Library Board from 1990 to 1997, and was a member of the Piney Woods Lions Club.



Barb enjoyed sports and was always an active Baylor Bear Backer. She was also a huge Houston Astros fan and loved attending games with her family.



A gourmet cook, Barbara hosted both family and friends, and her Thanksgiving dinners included over 40 people.



Barbara Brewer is survived by her husband, Bert, and her three children and grandchildren. They include: Kimberly Brewer Klaus, husband Adam, and children, Logan and Courtney Klaus, of Valley Mills; Austin Brewer of Valley Mills; Ali Brewer Thornton, husband, Rusty, and children, Jaycie and Cole, of Valley Mills; sister, Debbie Williams Edwards, husband Jimmie, of Conroe, Texas.



