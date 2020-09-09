Basar James (BJ) Holt died on Friday, September 4, 2020 in Fort Worth, Texas. He was born August 8, 1941 in Silsbee, Texas to Mae Bertie and Clarence Holt. He graduated from Silsbee High School, attended Southwest Louisiana Institute, and served in the United States Army.



He married Jeanie Singleton in 1964 and they made their life in Lumberton, Texas. After 15 years in the oil service industry, he joined his friend and neighbor in business selling, repairing and refinishing antique furniture. BJ acquired sole ownership of the business as it transitioned to sales of woodworking tools and supplies. BJ loved his work, his colleagues and his customers. To the thousands of people who traded with him over 36 years at Woodworker's Paradise: thank you. Your business, conversation and friendship meant so much to him. He was proud to be a founding member of the Southeast Texas Woodworking Club, and was quick to suggest that customers join as he knew and appreciated the many diverse skills of its members.



BJ's life was marked by a deep admiration for many things. He loved his country, a good joke, an old school Cowboys game and scuba diving. He held a honest day's work in such high regard it was nearly a religion to him. He believed that If you love to work, a sublime satisfaction is available to you every day of your life. He knew that all a person needed to be happy was a task, however big or small, and a willingness to give the effort that equals it. He never cussed his tools or tasks when things were tedious or required a little luck and finesse. What would have a brought a salty onslaught from other men instead made him slow down and say gently, "now come on sweet thing, don't do me like this."



His love for his work was only bested by his love for his family. He was his children's and grandchildren's biggest fan, never missing a chance to tell friends and strangers all the ways they made him proud. He spent his retirement using a treasury of woodworking skills to make toys and furniture for them.



He will be missed greatly by his survivors - his wife of 55 years, Jeanie, about whom he would say so sweetly "they just don't make them like her anymore," his children and grandchildren: Chris, (Jennifer) Hollis and Merrick Holt of Austin, Paula (Craig) and Linden Nadziejka of Hudson Oaks and brother Micheal Anders of Findlay, Ohio.



In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to an educational program that benefits local youth. The family will hold a private graveside service. A memorial will be held at a future date in Lumberton, Texas.



