Beatrice Ann Larson Bottolfson, age 91, passed away on October 4, 2020. She was born in Sioux Falls, South Dakota on December 7, 1928 to Reuben and Constance Larson. While living in Minneapolis, a long-time friendship with Richard Bottolfson was rekindled leading to their marriage in 1958. She and Richard had recently celebrated their 62nd wedding anniversary.
She moved to Wells, Minnesota while young graduating from Wells High School in 1946. She graduated from Carleton College in 1950. She began a long career teaching High School Mathematics in Minnesota, Nebraska, Indiana, finishing her career at McCullough High School in The Woodlands, Texas.
She was a member of The Woodlands United Methodist Church and volunteered at both the church bookstore and at Memorial Hermann Hospital where she enjoyed working in the gift shop. In retirement, she loved to travel, particularly cruises. When not traveling, she enjoyed bridge, crafts, sewing, and shopping.
She is survived by her husband, Richard Bottolfson of Oak Ridge North, Texas; her children, David and Linda Finley of Plano, Texas and David and Laura Bottolfson of Clear Lake, Texas; her grandchildren Katherine Finley, Rebecca Finley, Andrew Bottolfson and Claire Bottolfson. She was preceded in death by her brother Reuben Larson and her parents.
Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society
or a charity of your choice
.