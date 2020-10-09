1/1
Beatrice Ann Larson Bottolfson
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Beatrice's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Beatrice Ann Larson Bottolfson, age 91, passed away on October 4, 2020. She was born in Sioux Falls, South Dakota on December 7, 1928 to Reuben and Constance Larson. While living in Minneapolis, a long-time friendship with Richard Bottolfson was rekindled leading to their marriage in 1958. She and Richard had recently celebrated their 62nd wedding anniversary.

She moved to Wells, Minnesota while young graduating from Wells High School in 1946. She graduated from Carleton College in 1950. She began a long career teaching High School Mathematics in Minnesota, Nebraska, Indiana, finishing her career at McCullough High School in The Woodlands, Texas.

She was a member of The Woodlands United Methodist Church and volunteered at both the church bookstore and at Memorial Hermann Hospital where she enjoyed working in the gift shop. In retirement, she loved to travel, particularly cruises. When not traveling, she enjoyed bridge, crafts, sewing, and shopping.

She is survived by her husband, Richard Bottolfson of Oak Ridge North, Texas; her children, David and Linda Finley of Plano, Texas and David and Laura Bottolfson of Clear Lake, Texas; her grandchildren Katherine Finley, Rebecca Finley, Andrew Bottolfson and Claire Bottolfson. She was preceded in death by her brother Reuben Larson and her parents.

Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society or a charity of your choice.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Beaumont Enterprise from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Forest Park The Woodlands Funeral Home
18000 Interstate 45 S
The Woodlands, TX 77384
9363215115
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved