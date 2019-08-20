1956 - 2019 A celebration of Belinda Kay Robison Hough's life, age 63, of Bronson, Texas, will be Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Stringer & Griffin Funeral Home in Jasper, TX with burial following at Weeks Chapel Cemetery in Newton County, Texas. Visitation will be from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m., Tuesday, August 20, 2019, at Stringer & Griffin Funeral Home. Belinda died August 18, 2019 at her home. She was born in Groves, Texas and has been a resident of Jasper, Texas for the past ten and a half years. She was a long time member of Horton Hill who enjoyed singing, dancing and fishing. She loved spending time with her grandchildren. Belinda is survived by her husband Robert Hough of Bronson, TX; her children Rodney Dotson and Ren of Jasper, TX, Roger Dotson of Jasper, TX, Rob-Anna Hough Johnson and husband Brad of Kirbyville, TX; Cookie Donahoo of Brownwood, TX, Jason Hough and wife Michelle of Newton, TX, and Brad Anderson and wife Autumn of Jasper, TX; fourteen grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren; her brother, Wesley Leroy Robison and wife Mary of Newton, TX; and her two sisters, Ruth Lakey and Lisa Payne and husband Michael, all of Brookeland, TX. Belinda was preceded in death by parents George and Annie Lou Robison. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in her name to Stringer & Griffin Funeral Home, PO Box 119 Jasper, TX 75951. Services are under the direction of Stringer & Griffin Funeral Home of Jasper.

