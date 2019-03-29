Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Benjamin Franklin "Ben" Hughes Jr.. View Sign

1930 - 2019 Benjamin "Ben" Franklin Hughes, Jr., was born June 12, 1930, to Blondell Wilson Hughes and Benjamin Franklin Hughes, Sr., in Bon Wier, Texas, in Newton County. He passed from this life peacefully on the afternoon of March 27, 2019, at the age of 88. Ben was a retiree of DuPont Beaumont Works, working there in Safety and Security from 1956 to 1993. He was a faithful member of The Apostolic Church of Beaumont. In his twenty-six years of retirement he enjoyed working in his yard, serving as an usher at church, working at the church Food Pantry, and enjoyed the company of his family and friends on Hughes Hill. The home of Ben and Mary Ellen Hughes is known as the Hitching Post to the family, as it is a hub for all the family gatherings. Ben is preceded in death by his parents, his siblings, Delores Hughes Slay, Beatrice Hughes Downing Moye, and Wayne Hughes. Ben is survived by his loving wife of sixty-eight years, Mary Ellen George Hughes, sons, Randall Hughes (Karen), Carlos Hughes (Karen), Eric Hughes (Rachal), daughters, Melanie Hughes Williams, and Julie Cherie Calice (John), grandchildren, Scott Hughes (Erica), Amber Hughes Landry (Shane), Lauren Hughes Sartin (Justin), Amanda Jones (Jeffrey), great-grandchildren, Kenadie Brownlee, Eva Landry, Colt Landry, Jackson Sartin and Sophie Sartin, Seth Hughes, Kason Rutledge, Julian Jones, sisters, Yvonne Hughes Hall (Wayne), Delma Hughes Eaves (Robert), and brother, Wilson Hughes (Nelda), many nieces and nephews, and a host of friends. A gathering of Ben's family and friends will be from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., Friday, March 29, 2019, at The Apostolic Church, 3333 Eastex Freeway, Beaumont. His funeral service will be 10:00 a.m., Saturday, March 30, 2019, at The Apostolic Church, Beaumont, under the direction of Broussard's, 1605 North Major Drive, Beaumont. Graveside rites will follow at 2:00 p.m., at Hughes Cemetery in Fawil, Texas (near Bon Wier). Ben and Mary Hughes have helped others monetarily and in many special ways though the years. If you would like to honor them by being a part of their continuing ministry, in lieu of flowers, contribute to the non-profit Mary Ellen and Ben Hughes Helping Others Fund at any DuGood Federal Credit Union. Complete and updated information may be found at:

Funeral Home Broussard's Mortuary
1605 N Major Dr
Beaumont , TX 77713
(409) 866-3838
Published in the Beaumont Enterprise on Mar. 29, 2019

