Benjie Noah Simon, 64, of Port Neches passed away on July 14, 2020.



Survived by his wife, Nanette Simon; daughter, Cheree Simon; son, Christopher Simon; step-daughter, Destiney Chaney; Step-sons, David Mire, Mason Voight and Spencer Voight; four step grandchildren; mother, Evelyn Fabre Simon, two sisters, Georgina Huebel and Gaylene Gaspard.



Visitation will be on Friday, July 17, 2020 from 5 PM till 8 PM with a rosary to be prayed at 6 PM at Clayton Thompson Funeral Home in Groves. Service to honor Benjie's life will be at 10 AM Saturday, July 18, 2020 at Clayton Thompson with burial to follow in Greenlawn Memorial Park.



Due to the current Covid-19 crisis that we are currently in, all visitors to the funeral home are required to wear face mask or covering and practice social distancing by order of the State and County officials.



