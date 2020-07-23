1/1
Bennie Ray Hill
1955 - 2020
Bennie Ray Hill, 65, of Beaumont, TX passed away on July 16, 2020, at his home. He was a retired inspector for the City of Beaumont. Memories are left to his daughter, Ragean Hill; father, Timothy Hill, Sr.; siblings, Timothy Hill (Margie Nell), Forrest Hill (Angie), Mark Hill, Barbara Sigee (Ed), Theresa Hill (Brenda) and Patricia Landry (Earnest) and a host of other relatives and friends. On Saturday, July 25, 2020, there will be a visitation at 10 a.m. - 11 a.m. at Greater Good Hope Baptist Church. There will be a graveside service at Sacred Heart Cemetery at 11:45 a.m. officiated by Rev. Larry Hawthorne. Please remember social distancing, limited seating, and face mask are required. www.comeauxchapel.com

Published in Beaumont Enterprise from Jul. 23 to Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
25
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Greater Good Hope Baptist Church
JUL
25
Graveside service
11:45 AM
Sacred Heart Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Comeaux Community Funeral Chapel, Inc. - Beaumont
624 Irma Street @ Neches St.
Beaumont, TX 77701
(409) 838-6597
Memories & Condolences

4 entries
July 23, 2020
Bennie was always a good guy to be around.
John Westbrook
July 23, 2020
He always had a smile on his face and was a polite man. I will miss my coworker. Rest in peace.
J. Patillo
Coworker
July 23, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Roosevelt & Bobbi Guidry /Houston,Texas
Friend
July 23, 2020
I am sorry for your loss. Mr. Bennie was such a sweet and kind man. We worked together years ago at Academy. He always had a smile on his face. RIP Mr. Benny.
Leslie Joseph
Acquaintance
