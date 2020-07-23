Bennie Ray Hill, 65, of Beaumont, TX passed away on July 16, 2020, at his home. He was a retired inspector for the City of Beaumont. Memories are left to his daughter, Ragean Hill; father, Timothy Hill, Sr.; siblings, Timothy Hill (Margie Nell), Forrest Hill (Angie), Mark Hill, Barbara Sigee (Ed), Theresa Hill (Brenda) and Patricia Landry (Earnest) and a host of other relatives and friends. On Saturday, July 25, 2020, there will be a visitation at 10 a.m. - 11 a.m. at Greater Good Hope Baptist Church. There will be a graveside service at Sacred Heart Cemetery at 11:45 a.m. officiated by Rev. Larry Hawthorne. Please remember social distancing, limited seating, and face mask are required. www.comeauxchapel.com