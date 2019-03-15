Obituary Guest Book View Sign

1927 - 2019 Bernadine McManus Carruth, 91, of Jasper died Wednesday, March 13, 2019. She was born September 29, 1927 in Verda Louisiana to parents, Vincent and Willa Dee Chelette McManus. Her birth name was Bernie Dean, but, at her request, was later changed to Bernadine. She married Elmer C. Carruth, Sr. in 1945 after he returned from World War II. They were married for 48 years until his death in 1993. She was also preceded in death by her mother, Willa Dee McManus, her father and step-mother, Vincent and Hazel Devalcourt McManus, and son-in-law, Don Roff. Survivors include her son, E. C. Carruth, Jr. and wife, Melinda; daughters, Janey Dee Roff, and Cay Lynn Kent and husband, Paul. She is also survived by brothers, Charles McManus and wife Nippy; Clyde McManus and wife, Maxine; and sister, Ann Kimtantas and husband Charles. She dearly loved her five grandchildren and families: Derek Roff and wife Bridget, Jonathan Carruth and wife RaDonna, Daryl Roff and wife Kathleen, Kristi Stimits and husband Brant, and Justin Kent and wife Caci. The "joys of her life" were her great grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild: Kristoffer Carruth, Benjammin Carruth, Bailey Freeland, Jada Freeland, Bryce Trusty, Remington Roff, Hoyt Roff, Lainey Kent, Cooper Kent, Braxton Trusty, Drake Roff, Lexi Stimits, and Eli Carruth. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Services will be 10:00 am Saturday March 16, 2019 at Magnolia Springs United Methodist Church with burial at Magnolia Springs Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Hospice Plus in Lufkin, or the Magnolia Springs United Methodist Church.

1927 - 2019 Bernadine McManus Carruth, 91, of Jasper died Wednesday, March 13, 2019. She was born September 29, 1927 in Verda Louisiana to parents, Vincent and Willa Dee Chelette McManus. Her birth name was Bernie Dean, but, at her request, was later changed to Bernadine. She married Elmer C. Carruth, Sr. in 1945 after he returned from World War II. They were married for 48 years until his death in 1993. She was also preceded in death by her mother, Willa Dee McManus, her father and step-mother, Vincent and Hazel Devalcourt McManus, and son-in-law, Don Roff. Survivors include her son, E. C. Carruth, Jr. and wife, Melinda; daughters, Janey Dee Roff, and Cay Lynn Kent and husband, Paul. She is also survived by brothers, Charles McManus and wife Nippy; Clyde McManus and wife, Maxine; and sister, Ann Kimtantas and husband Charles. She dearly loved her five grandchildren and families: Derek Roff and wife Bridget, Jonathan Carruth and wife RaDonna, Daryl Roff and wife Kathleen, Kristi Stimits and husband Brant, and Justin Kent and wife Caci. The "joys of her life" were her great grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild: Kristoffer Carruth, Benjammin Carruth, Bailey Freeland, Jada Freeland, Bryce Trusty, Remington Roff, Hoyt Roff, Lainey Kent, Cooper Kent, Braxton Trusty, Drake Roff, Lexi Stimits, and Eli Carruth. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Services will be 10:00 am Saturday March 16, 2019 at Magnolia Springs United Methodist Church with burial at Magnolia Springs Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Hospice Plus in Lufkin, or the Magnolia Springs United Methodist Church. Funeral Home Adam's E.E. Stringer Funeral Home

111 S Margaret Ave PO Box 69

Kirbyville , TX 75956

(409) 423-2221 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in the Beaumont Enterprise on Mar. 15, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Beaumont Enterprise Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close