Service Information Broussard's Mortuary 1605 N Major Dr Beaumont , TX 77713 (409)-866-3838 Funeral service 3:00 PM Amelia Baptist Church 8055 Brighton Street Beaumont , TX Obituary

1950 - 2019 Beth Waddell, 68, of Beaumont, Texas, passed away Wednesday, May 22, 2019, at Baptist Hospitals of Southeast Texas, Beaumont, after suffering many years from Multiple Sclerosis. She was born on August 1, 1950, to Alta Ladell Fite Hutto and Eddie Ray Hutto, in Amarillo, TX. She graduated from Bovina in 1969 and married the love of her life Donald Waddell (Don) that same year. Beth and Don celebrated their 50th Wedding Anniversary in December 2018. Together they had two beautiful successful children: Dr. Kevin R. Waddell and Mandy M. Blankenship Waddell. In high school, Beth was involved in Future Homemakers, Marching Band, Tennis, and Basketball. She was also the head cheerleader. As an active duty Air Force Military Spouse for 26 years she was very involved and supportive of the military mission by caring for the home and the children while Don was deployed for long periods of time. She further supported the mission by organizing holiday meals, luncheons, and dinners for other military families who were not able to travel home during the holidays. She did this during the times that her family lived abroad and while they lived in the United States. Beth was elected President of the Military Spouses Club for the Supply Group, which helped military families, and would often provide care for numerous children of Air Force members. She organized cookie bakes for single military personnel living in the barracks. Beth was a Red Cross volunteer and visited children in hospitals to provide entertainment. Beth also volunteered for numerous fund-raising events and was asked by doctors to visit with patients who were newly diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis because of her positive attitude towards her own MS diagnosis. As a military spouse, Beth traveled the world. She had the opportunity to live in New Mexico, Kansas, Florida, Colorado, Nebraska, Germany, and Texas. She also visited several other states while living in the US. While living abroad, Beth traveled to Luxembourg, Denmark, Austria, Belgium, Germany, and Switzerland. Beth enjoyed spending time with her loved ones in her free time. She also enjoyed fishing at Manitou Lake in Colorado, as well as several other lakes across Texas. Beth enjoyed fishing and boating so much that she ultimately would take over the operation of the boat and the fishing trip all together. Beth also enjoyed knitting scarves and blankets, cooking, baking, painting with oils and watercolors, drawing, and making ceramics. She enjoyed looking at flowers, windchimes, hummingbirds, and cardinals in her backyard. Beth was a beautiful, joyous daughter, hardworking, devoted wife, a loving and proud mother, a celebrated Memaw, a loyal sister and a reliable, trusted friend. She taught her kids how to be fierce and independent. Beth was a warrior with a free spirit. She was absolutely compassionate, never met a stranger, and her home was open to everyone. She was generous, kind, silly, loving, and non- judgmental in a funny judging way. She showed us how to keep love and humor, even in her darkest days. She fought like a champion until the very last minute and held on longer than anyone thought could be humanly possible. Beth was everything we could wish for. She leaves behind a legacy of love to family and friends who will miss her immensely. Survivors include her mother, Alta Hutto of Lubbock, TX; husband, Don Waddell; son, Dr. Kevin R. Waddell and his wife, Liza, of Beaumont, TX; daughter, Mandy M. Blankenship Waddell and her husband, Michael, of Lake McQueeney, TX; sisters, Roxanne Burnett and her husband, Horace, of Amarillo, TX; Twyla Lusk and her husband, Terry, of Dalhart, TX; Nancy Ormon and her husband, Tommy; Tammy Hutto Long, all of Lubbock, TX; brother, Buddy Hutto and his wife, Tammy, of Weatherford, TX; brother-in-law, Charles Waddell and his wife, Judy, of Lamoni, IA; sisters-in-law, Helen Jeanes and her husband, Gary, of Eagleville, MO; and Laverna La Faille and Wanda Sams, both of Lenox, IA; grandchildren, Britney Blankenship and her husband Austin of Seguin, TX; Shelby Blankenship and her husband, Jason of Canyon Lake, TX; Jaxon Waddell; Landon Waddell; and Jefferson Waddell of Beaumont, TX; great-grandchildren, Bentley Blankenship, Madelyn Van Dries, Baby Van Dries (on the way); and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, Aunts, Uncle, and friends. The family would like to extend a heartfelt THANK YOU to all the medical professionals, Doctors, Nurses, Caregivers, and Companions who have provided the exemplary care and support to Beth and our family over the years. A gathering of Mrs. Waddell's family and friends will be from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., Saturday, May 25, 2019, at Broussard's, 1605 North Major Drive, Beaumont. Her funeral service will be at 3:00 p.m., Sunday, May 26, 2019, at Amelia Baptist Church, 8055 Brighton Street, Beaumont, with a reception to follow at Broussard's Centre, 1775 Calder Avenue, Beaumont. A family committal will be held at Broussard's Crematorium, Beaumont. Complete updated information may be found at:

