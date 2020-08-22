1/1
Bettie Jo Johnson
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bettie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bettie Jo (Altman) Johnson, 94, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on August 19, 2020. She was born January 29, 1926, in Fort Worth, Texas.

She is survived by her children, Travis Wayne Johnson (Debbie), Carolyn Johnson Martinez (Roland) and Brenda Johnson Taylor (Mike), seven grandchildren and eight great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas Dewitt "T.D." Altman and Lemma Elizabeth (Culbreth) Altman, the father of her children, Dimmit Johnson and eight brothers and sisters.

Jo graduated from Modern Beauty College, Houston, Texas, in 1945, with a certification in beauty culture, but chose to be a stay-at-home mother who was devoted to her children. She retired from the Food Services Department of the Teague Independent School District, Teague, Texas, and later moved to Conroe, Texas.

As a strong woman of great faith, Jo was a mighty prayer warrior! She was a great cook and gifted seamstress. Throughout her life she enjoyed fishing, quilting, reading her Bible, and playing dominoes (especially "chicken foot").

Sincere thanks and gratitude to her dear friends, Lorene "Sissy" Brown and husband, Willie Brown for their love and friendship over the past several years and to her church family at New Horizon Nazarene Church in Conroe, Texas.

Due to the current COVID-19 situation, a private graveside service will be held Monday, August 24, 2020, at 10:00 a.m., Park Cemetery, Madisonville, Texas. In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to the Memorial Fund of New Horizon Church of the Nazarene, Conroe, Texas, which helps support missionaries around the world.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Beaumont Enterprise from Aug. 22 to Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
24
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Park Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Cashner Funeral Home
801 Teas Road
Conroe, TX 77303
9367562126
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved