Betty Ann Cormier Perkins, 88, of Beaumont, Texas passed away on January 15, 2020 at Memorial Baptist Hospital of Southeast Texas.
Mrs. Perkins, born July 21, 1931 was a lifelong resident of Beaumont. She graduated from Blessed Sacrament School in 1949, and was a faithful member of Our Mother of Mercy Catholic Church, serving in the Women's Sodality. She will be remembered for her kind soul and the strength of her faith.
Funeral services for Mrs. Perkins will be Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Our Mother of Mercy Catholic Church. A visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m., with a rosary beginning at 10:15 a.m. Burial will be at Live Oak Cemetery Mausoleum under the direction of Mercy Funeral Home. A viewing will be held on Friday, January 24, 2020 at Mercy Funeral Home, 1395 Gladys St. Beaumont, Texas from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.
She will be deeply missed by her daughter, Patrice Perkins-Prevost and grandchildren, James "J.P." Prevost, Jr. and Alexis Paige Prevost; her son, Keith Perkins (Jacqueline) and grandchildren, Raven Alexandria Wynne and Robin Elizabeth Perkins; great-grandchild, Christopher Perkins, and a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in the The Beaumont Enterprise on Jan. 23, 2020