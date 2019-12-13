Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Betty Anna Mackan Giffin "Dusti" Chu. View Sign Service Information Broussard's Mortuary 1605 N Major Dr Beaumont , TX 77713 (409)-866-3838 Memorial Gathering 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM Broussard's Mortuary 1605 N Major Dr Beaumont , TX 77713 View Map Funeral service 2:00 PM Broussard's Mortuary 1605 N Major Dr Beaumont , TX 77713 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Betty Anna "Dusti" Mackan Giffin Chu, 81, of China, died Wednesday, December 4, 2019, at Christus Hospital - St. Elizabeth, Beaumont. She was born on June 27, 1938, to Minnie Ruth Laidacker Mackan and Richard Blake Mackan, Sr., in Beaumont.

Dusti was a first-class business woman. She received a degree in journalism from Southwestern University in Georgetown. She owned and operated Dusty's Feed and Garden Center in Vidor for over 30 years and was the proud owner of Bar 20 Bar Ranch, formerly Riceland Farms, founded in 1936 by her father. Dusti was a model, former President of the Vidor Chamber of Commerce, and an AQHA Barrel Racing Champion as well as All-Around Senior Reining Champion with her horse named Hound.

Dusti was one tough lady with a generous, kind heart. She loved animals. She never turned away a stray or animal in need of help. She not only loved and cared for animals but all of God's creatures. She never met a stranger. "Blessed is the one who takes care of God's creatures whom they were given charge of." - St. Francis of Assisi

Survivors include her son, Lane Giffin and his wife, Kimberly; grandson, Blake Giffin; step-grandson, Joshua Brownlow and his wife, Morgan; step-granddaughters, Devon Brownlow and Kendra Brownlow; step-great-grandchildren, Brooks Brownlow and Gwendolyn Brownlow; brother, Richard Blake Mackan, Jr.; niece, Dana Mackan Trahan; nephew, Brandon Mackan; and her best friend and cowboy, Richard Roundtree along with many of God's creatures.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Nick Chu; and baby sister, Sarah.

A gathering of Dusti's family and friends will begin at 1:00 p.m., with her funeral service will follow at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, December 14, 2019, at Broussard's, 1605 North Major Drive, Beaumont. Her interment will follow at Magnolia Cemetery, Beaumont.

Memorial contributions may be made to The Humane Society of Southeast Texas, P.O. Box 1629, Beaumont, Texas 77704.

Complete and updated information may be found at:



Betty Anna "Dusti" Mackan Giffin Chu, 81, of China, died Wednesday, December 4, 2019, at Christus Hospital - St. Elizabeth, Beaumont. She was born on June 27, 1938, to Minnie Ruth Laidacker Mackan and Richard Blake Mackan, Sr., in Beaumont.Dusti was a first-class business woman. She received a degree in journalism from Southwestern University in Georgetown. She owned and operated Dusty's Feed and Garden Center in Vidor for over 30 years and was the proud owner of Bar 20 Bar Ranch, formerly Riceland Farms, founded in 1936 by her father. Dusti was a model, former President of the Vidor Chamber of Commerce, and an AQHA Barrel Racing Champion as well as All-Around Senior Reining Champion with her horse named Hound.Dusti was one tough lady with a generous, kind heart. She loved animals. She never turned away a stray or animal in need of help. She not only loved and cared for animals but all of God's creatures. She never met a stranger. "Blessed is the one who takes care of God's creatures whom they were given charge of." - St. Francis of AssisiSurvivors include her son, Lane Giffin and his wife, Kimberly; grandson, Blake Giffin; step-grandson, Joshua Brownlow and his wife, Morgan; step-granddaughters, Devon Brownlow and Kendra Brownlow; step-great-grandchildren, Brooks Brownlow and Gwendolyn Brownlow; brother, Richard Blake Mackan, Jr.; niece, Dana Mackan Trahan; nephew, Brandon Mackan; and her best friend and cowboy, Richard Roundtree along with many of God's creatures.She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Nick Chu; and baby sister, Sarah.A gathering of Dusti's family and friends will begin at 1:00 p.m., with her funeral service will follow at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, December 14, 2019, at Broussard's, 1605 North Major Drive, Beaumont. Her interment will follow at Magnolia Cemetery, Beaumont.Memorial contributions may be made to The Humane Society of Southeast Texas, P.O. Box 1629, Beaumont, Texas 77704.Complete and updated information may be found at: broussards1889.com. Published in the The Beaumont Enterprise on Dec. 13, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Beaumont Enterprise Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close