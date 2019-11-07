Betty Elizabeth Rubin 80, passed away on Monday, November 4, 2019 at Baptist Hospital in Beaumont, TX. She was a native of Panama City, Panama and one of her proudest moments was becoming a United States citizen. She worked in both the Port Arthur Independent School District, and Beaumont Independent School District. She retired after teaching for more than 40 years. Memories are left to her husband, Cregan W. Rubin; sons, Anthony Rubin (Cheryl) and Travis Rubin (Amy); brother, Virgilio Davis; sisters, Beverly Moore (Rev. Albert) and Bobby Jean Granger (Herman "Tookie); four grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren; and a host of family and friends. On Friday, November 8, 2019 there will be a visitation at 9 a.m. followed by the Rosary at 10:15 a.m. and the funeral mass at 11 a.m. at our Mother of Mercy Catholic Church, 3390 Sarah St., Beaumont. She will take her earthly rest at Live Oak Memorial Park. www.comeauxchapel.com
Published in the The Beaumont Enterprise on Nov. 7, 2019