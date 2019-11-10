Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Betty J. Byram. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

1926-2019 Betty J. Byram, 93, formerly of Beaumont, TX, passed away on Oct. 24, 2019 at the home she shared with her daughter and son-in-law in Little Elm, TX. A Memorial Service will be held at Button Memorial UMC on Nov. 16, 2019 at 11:00 am with Rev. John Gowling officiating. Betty was born in Homer, LA to Irene and James Carl Jones on Aug. 18, 1926. She began college at LSU at the age of 17. There she earned a bachelors in Economics, which also lead her to study and teach at the University of Illinois. Throughout her life she was active in the alumni organizations of both universities, and even served as Treasurer of the American Association of University Women. After settling in Beaumont in 1959, Betty was always active in politics and civic life. She was President of the League of Women's Voters, and VP of the Texas Federation of Republican Women. She served on numerous boards and commissions including the SBA, as Commissioner of the Beaumont Housing Authority, VP of the Beaumont Housing Finance Corp., and member of the Beaumont Housing Appeals Board. As a long-time member of Trinity UMC, Betty was a member of the Board of Trustees, the Administrative Board, and Chair of the Finance Committee. She also was active in Stephen Ministries, and served as her Sunday School President. Betty played piano, knitted and sewed, enjoyed gardening, Bible study, cooking; she loved travel, music, theatre, art, history, literature, and good food. She donated generously to a wide variety of charities. After raising her family, Betty enrolled at Lamar University where she completed her MBA. She received her CPA license in 1978. The last stage of her career, Betty was an Assistant Professor of Accounting at Lamar University. She was so valued as a teacher the university beckoned her out of retirement twice. She finally retired for good at 77. Betty is survived by her daughter Beryl Blankenship, granddaughter Jessica Blankenship, grandson Eric Blankenship, his wife Dr. Robin LaCour, and their sons, Cole and Bryce; her daughter Janet Gowling, her husband John Gowling and their daughter Savannah Gowling, Janet's son Matthew Glen, his wife Tracy and their son Caleb and daughter Eliana, Janet's stepdaughter Jeannie Lowe, her husband Darrell and her son Jarroth Lang, Janet's stepson Mike Gowling; her daughter Martha Byram, her wife Diane, their daughter Cynthia and her daughter Riley; her sister Alma Rodemeyer and her husband Wayne and their children and grandchildren; her sister Bobbie Birchfield and her children and grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and her beloved cousins and friends. The family wishes to extend their gratitude to Ardent Hospice.

