Betty J. Hebert, 91, of Beaumont, died Wednesday, October 30, 2019, at Summer Place Nursing and Rehabilitation, Beaumont. A native and lifelong resident of Beaumont, she was born on September 13, 1928, to Sadie Haddad and Sam Lewis Haddad. Betty was retired from Bethlehem Steel as a legal secretary. She is survived by her sister, Joyce Rasmussen; nephews, Sammy Lewis; Larry "Buddy" Lewis and his wife, Sharon; J.B. "Booker" Miller, Jr., and Karen; John Head and his wife, Tammy; and Dwayne McClanahan; nieces, Barbara Accardi; Raina Spangler and her husband, Steve; Linda Johnson and her husband, Tony; Karen McClanahan; Sue McClanahan; and Tara Hearne and her husband, Robert; great-nephews, David Lewis and his wife, Jackie and Jordan Miller; and great-nieces, Alicia Hall; Rachel Wilson; Amy Powell; Lauren Head, and Kristi Miller. Betty is preceded in death by her parents, Sadie and Sam Haddad; siblings, Nell Debes, Jay Miller, Sam Lewis, Jr., Rose Peloyan, Margaret Head, Jane Carroll, and Abe Lewis; nephew, Donovan Debes; and great-nephews, Scott Donovan Debes and Larry Wymelle Lewis. A gathering of Ms. Hebert's family and friends will be from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m., Sunday, November 3, 2019, at Broussard's, 1605 North Major Drive, Beaumont. Her funeral service will be 2:00 p.m., Monday, November 4, 2019, at Broussard's, with her interment to follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Park, Beaumont. Complete and updated information may be found at: broussards1889.com.
Published in the The Beaumont Enterprise on Nov. 2, 2019