Betty Jean Alexander Johnson, 83, of Beaumont, TX; went to be with the Lord God almighty July 30, 2020.
Services will be held August 8, 2020 at 3pm at Proctors Mortuary 3522 Washington Blvd. Beaumont, Texas 77705. Interment will be Monday August 10, 2020 in Houston, Texas at Houston Memorial Gardens at 12:00pm 2426 Cullen Blvd, Pearland, TX 77581. Betty was born on September 06, 1936 in Monroe, La to her parents Leslie and Mable Alexander. Betty worked in Houston in the healthcare business for many years and as an optician dispenser for TSO and Pearl Optical before her retirement. She was preceded in death by Fred Johnson Sr. and Fredrick Johnson Jr.
Cherishing her memories are her sons; Ivan Eric Johnson of Beaumont, Craig Johnson Sr. of Beaumont, daughters; Fern Savoy (John) of Beaumont, Anita Brown (Bobby) of Beaumont. Sisters Leslie Jones of Shreveport, La, Jean Alexander of Stockton, CA, Linda Smith of San Antonio and 15- grandchildren, 32- great-grandchildren, and 1- great-great grandchild and family friends. proctorsmortuary.com