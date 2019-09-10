1929 - 2019 Betty Jo Wagner Dailey passed away on September 7, 2019, at her home in Beaumont, Texas. Betty was born in Beaumont, Texas, on October 24, 1929, to Gustavus Wagner and Minnie Parrish Wagner, the ninth of ten children. She was a beloved wife, mother, and grandmother, who was a wonderful cook and devoted fan of the Houston Astros. She is survived by her daughter, Darla Dailey Jolet, of Beaumont; granddaughter, Heather Blackwell and husband, Barry, of Beaumont; granddaughter Crystal Dailey Bond and family of Hamshire; grandson, Benjamin Stanford Griggs of Meridian, Mississippi; great-grandson, Jeremy Blackwell of Beaumont; sister, Audrey Bernard of Port Neches; son-in-law, Joseph Griggs of Jasper; and many nieces and nephews who meant the world to her. She was preceded in death by her parents; eight siblings; her husband of fifty-seven years, Stanford Dailey; her son, Ralph "Scooter" Dailey; and her daughter, Barbara Dailey Grigg. For their outstanding and dedicated assistance, Betty's family would like to thank her special Caregivers, Liz Arguello and Wanda Allison; Harbor Hospice and its devoted staff, especially Stephanie Williams; and Summer Place Rehab. A gathering of Mrs. Dailey's family and friends will be from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., Wednesday, September 11, 2019, at Broussard's, 1605 North Major Drive, Beaumont. Her funeral service will be 2:00 p.m., Thursday, September 12, 2019, at Broussard's, Beaumont, with her interment to follow at Fairview Cemetery, Winnie. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to at ALSAC/, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105 or stjude.org. Complete and updated information may be found at: broussards1889.com.
Published in the Beaumont Enterprise on Sept. 10, 2019