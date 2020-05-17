Betty Joe Lum, 89, a lifelong resident of Beaumont, died Thursday, May 14, 2020, at Harbor Hospice of Beaumont. She graduated from Beaumont High School in 1947. After graduation she attended Lamar University from 1948 to 1949 and was a member of Alpha Pi Epsilon. She retired from Gulf States Utilities in August of 1994 after forty-five years of service. She was a member of St. Anne Catholic Church, St. Anne's Ladies 49+ Group, and St. Anne's Lunch and Brunch. Betty Joe loved traveling, going to the beach, and playing cards with her special friend Dorothy Broussard, as well as many other friends. She enjoyed so many good times with the Broussard and Rod Families. Betty Joe is survived by her most wonderful second family. This being J.P. and Dorothy Broussard, and all of their children and grandchildren, Cynthia Rod, Marsha Broussard, Tim Broussard, Presley Broussard, and Scott Broussard. She was preceded in death by her parents, Jimmy Lum and Louise Andrus Lum, and friends J.P. and Dorothy Broussard. A Rosary for Ms. Lum will be recited at 5:00 p.m., with a gathering to follow Sunday, May 17, 2020, at Broussard's, 2000 McFaddin Avenue, Beaumont. Her funeral service will be 10:00 a.m., Monday, May 18, 2020, at Broussard's, with her interment to follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Park, Beaumont. Please observe social distancing guidelines. Memorial contributions can be made to St. Anne Catholic Church, 2715 Calder Avenue, Beaumont, Texas 77702. Complete and updated information may be found at: broussards1889.com
Published in The Beaumont Enterprise on May 17, 2020.