Service Information Visitation 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM First Baptist Church of Mont Belvieu 10110 Eagle Dr Mont Belvieu , TX Celebration of Life 1:00 PM First Baptist Church of Mont Belvieu 10110 Eagle Dr Mont Belvieu , TX Burial 2:45 PM Forest Lawn Memorial Park 4955 Pine St Beaumont , TX Obituary

1938 - 2019 Betty Cotton Lindberg, affectionately known as, Meme, 81, went home to her Lord and Savior on July 12, 2019, while surrounded by her loving family. Betty was born on June 18, 1938, in Jackson County, Tx to parents Reuben M. Cornelius Sr. and Sybil Fiew. Betty was a loving wife, mother, meme, sister, and friend to everyone she knew. She very much enjoyed the company of others and participated in many group functions and organizations over the years some included; Dickens on the Strand, The Red Hat Society, and The American Business Woman Association. To say Betty was a social butterfly and the life of the party was an understatement. In fact, most family functions/holidays were at her home. She sure knew how to host a bash, and she was meticulous with every detail down to the last napkin! Betty loved her family more than anything, but most of all the great-grand kids. They were her pride and joy and did NO wrong. She also enjoyed spending time in the garden tending to her flowers, taking cross country trips with Lonnie and listening to politics. Betty was preceded in death by her parents; husbands, James A. Cotton, and Myrvle Lon Lindberg "Lonnie"; son, Mark A. Cotton; and brother-in-law, I. C. Wendel. She is survived by her daughter, Laura Kuritz and husband, Jeff; grandchildren, Heather Kuritz, Joshua T. Kuritz, and James T. Kuritz and wife, Sonia; sisters, Floy Thedford and husband, Pierce, Ruby Wendel; brother, Martin Cornelius and wife, Kathy; as well as numerous other family and friends that are left to cherish her memory. The family will receive friends for a visitation on Friday, July 19, 2019 from 11am - 1pm in the chapel of First Baptist Church of Mont Belvieu, 10110 Eagle Dr, Mont Belvieu, TX 77580. Betty's Celebration of Life will begin at 1pm and the burial is scheduled for 2:45pm at Forest Lawn Memorial Park, 4955 Pine St, Beaumont, TX 77703.

