1935 - 2019 Betty Welch McLean, 83, of Lumberton, died Monday, May 21, 2019. She was born on November 10, 1935, in Memphis, Tennessee, to Myrtle Hodges and Winston Welch. Survivors include her children, Michelle Brewer and her husband, Charles, of Silsbee and James McLean and his wife, Lorrie, of Lumberton; grandchildren, Chad Brewer and his wife, Amy, of Evadale; Kaylee Barnhart and her husband, Caleb, of Buna; Blake Brewer and his wife, Jordan; and Dollie Willis and her husband, Chris, all of Silsbee; Grace McLean and Colton McLean, both of Lumberton; and seven great-grandchildren. Betty is preceded in death by her parents; and brother, Winston Welch, Jr. A gathering of Mrs. McLean's family and friends will begin at 12:00 p.m., with her funeral service to follow at 2:00 p.m., Thursday, May 23, 2019, at Broussard's, 490 Cemetery Road, Silsbee. Her interment will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Park, Beaumont. Complete and updated infotmation may be found at: broussards1889.com.
Published in the Beaumont Enterprise on May 22, 2019