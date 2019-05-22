Betty McLean (1935 - 2019)
Service Information
Broussard's Mortuary
490 Cemetery Rd
Silsbee, TX
77656
(409)-386-1000
Calling hours
Thursday, May 23, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Broussard's Mortuary
490 Cemetery Rd
Silsbee, TX 77656
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, May 23, 2019
2:00 PM
Broussard's Mortuary
490 Cemetery Rd
Silsbee, TX 77656
View Map
Obituary
1935 - 2019 Betty Welch McLean, 83, of Lumberton, died Monday, May 21, 2019. She was born on November 10, 1935, in Memphis, Tennessee, to Myrtle Hodges and Winston Welch. Survivors include her children, Michelle Brewer and her husband, Charles, of Silsbee and James McLean and his wife, Lorrie, of Lumberton; grandchildren, Chad Brewer and his wife, Amy, of Evadale; Kaylee Barnhart and her husband, Caleb, of Buna; Blake Brewer and his wife, Jordan; and Dollie Willis and her husband, Chris, all of Silsbee; Grace McLean and Colton McLean, both of Lumberton; and seven great-grandchildren. Betty is preceded in death by her parents; and brother, Winston Welch, Jr. A gathering of Mrs. McLean's family and friends will begin at 12:00 p.m., with her funeral service to follow at 2:00 p.m., Thursday, May 23, 2019, at Broussard's, 490 Cemetery Road, Silsbee. Her interment will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Park, Beaumont. Complete and updated infotmation may be found at: broussards1889.com.
