Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Betty Mitchell. View Sign Service Information Forest Lawn Funeral Home 4955 Pine Street Beaumont , TX 77703 (409)-892-5912 Visitation 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM Forest Lawn Funeral Home 4955 Pine Street Beaumont , TX 77703 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

1932 - 2019 Betty Jean Saxe Mitchell was born at Hotel Dieu Hospital in Beaumont, Texas to Tommy Saxe, Jr. and Mary Ellen Mack Saxe. She was a Beaumont High School '49er. Betty worked at United Gas Corp. and was transferred to Houston. There she met her husband, James C. Mitchell, Jr. (New Braunfels transfer). Betty retired from Kinley Corporation in 1997. She was a secretary her entire working life and was known to label everything (pens, scissors, stapler, etc.) so she could retrieve anything taken. Betty was organized, independent, stubborn and, like all the Saxes, a tough ol' bird. She enjoyed volunteering with Desk & Derrick, ABWA, Houston Highland Games Assn., Palmer Memorial Episcopal Church (usher, greeter, Holy Folder) and Clarewood House (bingo runner). Betty is preceded in death by her husband, parents, and brothers Tommy "Sonny" Saxe, III and Bill Saxe. She is survived by her daughter, Margaret Mitchell and husband Steve Linnemeier II, grandson, James Steven Mitchell + great-grandson James (Houston), son, Jimmy Mitchell and wife Denise (Forney) and niece Stephanie Saxe Payne + sons Taras II, Thomas & Thalan (Beaumont). The family wishes to thank Dr. John Ike + staff, Fresenius Dialysis Center staff and Clarewood House staff for their love and care over the past several years. Visitation will be at Forest Lawn Funeral Home, 4955 Pine St., Beaumont, Texas 77703 on Sunday, May 5, 2019 from 12:00 Noon to 1:00 PM, with funeral and interment at the family plot on the former 8th green by the sidewalk at Forest Lawn Memorial Park immediately following. Memorial services are planned for Palmer Memorial Episcopal Church, 6221 Main Street, Houston 77030 and Clarewood House, 7400 Clarewood, Houston 77036. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Clarewood House Charitable Trust or Palmer Memorial Episcopal Church.

1932 - 2019 Betty Jean Saxe Mitchell was born at Hotel Dieu Hospital in Beaumont, Texas to Tommy Saxe, Jr. and Mary Ellen Mack Saxe. She was a Beaumont High School '49er. Betty worked at United Gas Corp. and was transferred to Houston. There she met her husband, James C. Mitchell, Jr. (New Braunfels transfer). Betty retired from Kinley Corporation in 1997. She was a secretary her entire working life and was known to label everything (pens, scissors, stapler, etc.) so she could retrieve anything taken. Betty was organized, independent, stubborn and, like all the Saxes, a tough ol' bird. She enjoyed volunteering with Desk & Derrick, ABWA, Houston Highland Games Assn., Palmer Memorial Episcopal Church (usher, greeter, Holy Folder) and Clarewood House (bingo runner). Betty is preceded in death by her husband, parents, and brothers Tommy "Sonny" Saxe, III and Bill Saxe. She is survived by her daughter, Margaret Mitchell and husband Steve Linnemeier II, grandson, James Steven Mitchell + great-grandson James (Houston), son, Jimmy Mitchell and wife Denise (Forney) and niece Stephanie Saxe Payne + sons Taras II, Thomas & Thalan (Beaumont). The family wishes to thank Dr. John Ike + staff, Fresenius Dialysis Center staff and Clarewood House staff for their love and care over the past several years. Visitation will be at Forest Lawn Funeral Home, 4955 Pine St., Beaumont, Texas 77703 on Sunday, May 5, 2019 from 12:00 Noon to 1:00 PM, with funeral and interment at the family plot on the former 8th green by the sidewalk at Forest Lawn Memorial Park immediately following. Memorial services are planned for Palmer Memorial Episcopal Church, 6221 Main Street, Houston 77030 and Clarewood House, 7400 Clarewood, Houston 77036. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Clarewood House Charitable Trust or Palmer Memorial Episcopal Church. Published in the Beaumont Enterprise on May 3, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Beaumont Enterprise Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close