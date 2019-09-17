Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Betty Ruth Malone Holmes. View Sign Service Information Broussard's Mortuary 1605 N Major Dr Beaumont , TX 77713 (409)-866-3838 Celebration of Life 11:00 AM Broussard's Mortuary 1605 N Major Dr Beaumont , TX 77713 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

1937 - 2019 Betty Ruth Malone Holmes, 82, of Beaumont, Texas, went to her eternal heavenly home on Saturday, September 14, 2019. She passed away surrounded by her loving family at her home. Betty was born on May 21, 1937, in Lindale, Texas, to William George and Otha Belle Woods Malone. She grew up in rural Lindale, Texas. At a young age her family moved to city life in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, where she met her husband of 64 years, Leslie Joseph Holmes, Jr. and had four children. In 1963, she moved to Beaumont, Texas, where her youngest child was born and her five children were raised. She was a devoted member of The Northwest Church of Christ for many years. Her hobbies included crocheting, cross stitch, needlework, and she began every morning reading the Bible. Everyone who had the pleasure of knowing Betty agrees that she was one of the kindest, most gentle and generous women they have ever known. She had a way of making everyone feel loved and important! Betty is survived by her loving husband Leslie Holmes; her aunts, Mary Lemings and Wanda Ritchie; her sisters and their husbands, Carolyn Greer and Bobby; Cathy Whitus and James; her sisters-in-law, Elaine Kirk, Julie Landry, and Pat Matthews; her children and their spouses, Leslie Holmes Rusche and Howard; Cindy "Lulu" Homes and Dana Dorman; Ricky Holmes and Alline; Linda Holmes Jeansonne and Mark; and Clint Holmes and Anjie; her grandchildren, Trey Alvey, Amy Toler, Lori Ayling, Elaina Jeansonne, Aerial Holmes, Andre' Jeansonne, Dylan Holmes, and Cassie Holmes; four great- grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. A gathering of Mrs. Holmes' family and friends will be from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., Tuesday, September 17, 2019, at Broussard's, 1605 North Major Drive, Beaumont. A service celebrating her life will be at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, September 18, 2019, at Broussard's, with interment to follow at China Cemetery, China. After her interment a reception will be held at St. Stephen's Episcopal Church in the Broce Hall, 4090 Deleware Beaumont, Texas. All of her family and friends are invited to attend. Complete and updated information may be found at:

