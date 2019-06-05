Betty Wall (1929 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Betty Wall.
Service Information
Broussard's Mortuary
530 W Monroe St
Kountze, TX
77625
(409)-246-3466
Service
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Broussard's Mortuary
530 W Monroe St
Kountze, TX 77625
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
12:30 PM
Broussard's Mortuary
530 W Monroe St
Kountze, TX 77625
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

1929 - 2019 Betty Wall, 89, of Village Mills, died Saturday, June 1, 2019. She was born on November 28, 1929, in Smackover, Arkansas, to Victoria McKenzie and William Gus Harbuck. Survivors include her sons, David Wall and his wife, Nicki, of Aurora, Colorado and Jerry Wall and his wife, Julie, of Wildwood; grandchildren, David Wall, Jr. and his wife, Amber, of Highlands Ranch, Colorado; Gregory Wall, of Aurora, Colorado and McKenzie Irwin and her husband, Christopher, of Parker, Colorado; great-granddaughter, Jordan Irwin, of Parker, Colorado; great-grandsons, Hunter Wall and Wyatt Wall, both of Aurora, Colorado; sister, Habie Walker and her husband, Dorsey, of Holly Lake Ranch; nephews, Walker Harbuck, of Pasadena; Ron Harbuck, of Lufkin; Donald Harbuck, of Pasadena; Wray Walker, of Wimberly; Gary Harbuck; and Bob Harbuck, both of Lufkin; and nieces, Sharleen Wall and Terilee Loseth, both of Seattle, Washington; and Fonda Smith, of Cleveland. Betty is preceded in death by her husband of sixty-five years, Billy Wall; parents; and brothers, Bill Harbuck and Ralph Harbuck. A gathering of Mrs. Wall's family and friends will begin at 11:00 a.m., with her funeral service to follow at 12:30 p.m., Thursday, June 6, 2019, at Broussard's, 530 West Monroe, Kountze. Her interment will follow at Garden of Memories Memorial Park Cemetery, Lufkin. Complete and updated information may be found at: broussards1889.com.
Published in the Beaumont Enterprise on June 5, 2019
bullet Smith
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.