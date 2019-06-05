|
|
1929 - 2019 Betty Wall, 89, of Village Mills, died Saturday, June 1, 2019. She was born on November 28, 1929, in Smackover, Arkansas, to Victoria McKenzie and William Gus Harbuck. Survivors include her sons, David Wall and his wife, Nicki, of Aurora, Colorado and Jerry Wall and his wife, Julie, of Wildwood; grandchildren, David Wall, Jr. and his wife, Amber, of Highlands Ranch, Colorado; Gregory Wall, of Aurora, Colorado and McKenzie Irwin and her husband, Christopher, of Parker, Colorado; great-granddaughter, Jordan Irwin, of Parker, Colorado; great-grandsons, Hunter Wall and Wyatt Wall, both of Aurora, Colorado; sister, Habie Walker and her husband, Dorsey, of Holly Lake Ranch; nephews, Walker Harbuck, of Pasadena; Ron Harbuck, of Lufkin; Donald Harbuck, of Pasadena; Wray Walker, of Wimberly; Gary Harbuck; and Bob Harbuck, both of Lufkin; and nieces, Sharleen Wall and Terilee Loseth, both of Seattle, Washington; and Fonda Smith, of Cleveland. Betty is preceded in death by her husband of sixty-five years, Billy Wall; parents; and brothers, Bill Harbuck and Ralph Harbuck. A gathering of Mrs. Wall's family and friends will begin at 11:00 a.m., with her funeral service to follow at 12:30 p.m., Thursday, June 6, 2019, at Broussard's, 530 West Monroe, Kountze. Her interment will follow at Garden of Memories Memorial Park Cemetery, Lufkin. Complete and updated information may be found at: broussards1889.com.
Published in the Beaumont Enterprise on June 5, 2019
