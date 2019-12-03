Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Betty Walter. View Sign Service Information Farmer Funeral Home 415 North 4th Street Silsbee , TX 77656 (409)-385-2828 Send Flowers Obituary

Ms. Betty Kaye (Fowler) Walter PhD, of Beaumont, Texas, born on June 01, 1954, passed away at the age of 65 on November 27, 2019 in Hackensack, New Jersey. She graduated from University of Houston with her Bachelor's Degree in Organic Chemistry in 1981. She then attended Rice University where she completed her Doctor of Philosophy(Ph.D.) in Chemistry, graduating in 1986. Finally she attended Saint Paul School of Theology finishing courses for M. Div. Pastoral Studies/Counseling in 1990. She then began her life of pursuing education at Kansas City Kansas Community College as a Professor of Chemistry, Dean of Mathematics and the Sciences, Vice President for Academic Affairs until setting fourth on new goals in 2005. She then went on to new paths and began working at Valencia College as an Executive Vice President/ Chief Learning Officer until moving on in 2010. Her life journeys then took her to a new career at Ivy Tech Community College as the Chancellor until retiring from there and setting forward in a once again new journey. She became the President of Bergen Community College until leaving there in 2017. Her final ambitions landed her at Felician University as the Executive Director of Institutional Effectiveness until she presently passed.



Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Paul Walter; father, J.L. Fowler; sister, Densee Fowler; brother, Danny Ray Fowler; grandmother, Ella Knighten and grandfather, G.U. Knighten.



Betty is survived by her mother, Mary Harrington; brother, Jay Fowler; sister, Donna Gore; Donna's husband, Elwood "Rusty' Gore; nephew & fiance, Trent McCauley & Elizabeth Hoke; nephew, Chuck McCartney; niece, Nichole Jeffcoat; niece, Emily Michaud. She also has a family of friends that will miss her the same as her own, they are; sister, Angie Goldszmidt; sister, Linda Box; sister, Ursula Parrish Daniels; sister & brother, Jackie Lue Raia & Joe Lue Raia; sister, Karen Dorrell; sister, Cathy Napolitano; sister, Debbie Romano; brother, Vernon Box and brother, Bill "Chief" Corcoran. Also mourning her loss are the students she supported and loved over the years.





" Until we meet again you will forever be in our hearts and souls as one of the most amazing women to have ever walked this green earth. You were definitely a one of a kind and will be missed. Thank you for touching so many lives and showing love to others as you did. You have made a huge impact in this world not only on your families but on all the others around you." -Family & Friends







Services to honor Ms. Betty will be held on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at 2:00 PM located at Farmer Funeral Home. Interment will immediately follow services at Cunningham Cemetery in Silsbee, Texas. Visitation for family and friends will be held on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 from 5:00 until 8:00 PM.



