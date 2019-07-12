1933 - 2019 Betty Sue Williams, 85, of Vienna, Virginia, died Thursday, June 20, 2019 in Vienna. Born on December 28, 1933 in El Dorado, Arkansas, she was a daughter of Arthur Thomas Oliver and Ora Lydia (Stratton) Oliver. A former resident of Beaumont, she had lived in Vienna for the past nine years. She loved reading, traveling and Washington Nationals Baseball. Mrs. Williams was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Bobby Williams; sister, Marie Busack; and brothers, Forrest Oliver and Marvin Oliver. She is survived by daughter and son-in-law, Susan and Ed Hussey of Vienna; grandchildren, Grace Hussey and Matthew Hussey; and sister, Eunice Mangum. The family will receive friends at Claybar Kelley-Watkins Funeral Home in Beaumont at 9:00 a.m. Saturday, July 13, 2019 with the memorial service following at 10:00 a.m. Officiating will be Reverend W.C. Hall. Burial will follow at Morse Cemetery in Buna.
Published in the Beaumont Enterprise on July 12, 2019