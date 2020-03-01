1958-2020 Beverly Jo Kuhn, of Sioux Falls, passed away suddenly on Monday, February 24, 2020 at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls. She was 61. Beverly Jo Faulk was born on December 10, 1958 to Richard Lee, Sr. and Claire Juanine (Snider) Faulk in Port Arthur, Texas. She was raised in Groves, Texas and graduated from Port Neches-Groves High School in 1977. On June 19, 1976, Beverly was united in marriage to Thomas Kuhn in Port Arthur, Texas. The couple resided in Groves, Texas and soon became loving parents to their three daughters, Mandy, Jennifer and Kristyl. Beverly loved Bingo. She also enjoyed crochet, her fancy coffees from Scooters and reading - particular Stephen King novels. Grateful for having shared her life are her husband, Thomas Kuhn of Sioux Falls; daughters, Mandy Kuhn of Sioux Falls, Jennifer (Cheryl Lindsey) Kuhn of West Virginia and Kristyl (Joshua Rojas) Kuhn of Sioux Falls; grandchildren, Kaylee, Caden and Angela; granddaughter, Scarlett; and sister, Vicki (Jaime) Bagu of Alberta, Canada. She was preceded in death by her parents, Richard Lee, Sr. and Claire Juanine Faulk; and her brother, Richard Lee Faulk, Jr Family assisted by Miller Funeral Home, Sioux Falls www.MillerFH.com
Published in the Beaumont Enterprise on Mar. 1, 2020