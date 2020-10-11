1/
Billie Darryl Trojanowski
1946 - 2020
Billie Darryl Trojanowski passed away peacefully on October 2, 2020, in San Antonio, Texas, with family by his side.

Billie leaves behind his loving wife Janet, daughter Tammy Reynolds and husband Richard, his two very special grand daughters Emma and Callie Reynolds.

The family will be having a celebration of life on Saturday, October 17, 2020, 2pm at Miller's RV Park Pavillion, 16278 FM 2090, Conroe, TX 77306.

In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to assist with funeral and medical expenses. Mail donations to: P. O. Box 335, Seguin, Texas 78155.

Published in The Beaumont Enterprise from Oct. 11 to Oct. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
17
Celebration of Life
Miller's RV Park Pavillion
