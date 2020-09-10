1/1
Billie Ray Porter
1932 - 2020
Billie Ray Porter, beloved mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and loving wife to Jack Porter, died peacefully at home on September 8, 2020. She is survived by her devoted husband, Jack Porter; children Dr. Jackson Leggett Porter and William Rayford Porter; grandchildren Travis Sterling Porter, Michael Clarke Porter, Ellen Therese Rothstein and her husband Dr. Peter Anthony Rothstein; great-grandchild Clara Therese Rothstein, who loved and knew her as Granny; sister Margarete Lucille Weitzel; and brother Charles Edward Lewis. Billie Ray is preceded in death by her parents Rayford Stetson Lewis and Evelyn Irene Hall Lewis.

A gathering of family and friends will be held at Melancon's Funeral Home in Nederland on Saturday, September 19, 2020 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. with a share time at 7:00 p.m.

Published in Beaumont Enterprise from Sep. 10 to Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Melancon's Funeral Home
1605 Avenue H
Nederland, TX 77627
