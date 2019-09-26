Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Billy "Popee" Blackwell. View Sign Service Information Forest Lawn Funeral Home 4955 Pine Street Beaumont , TX 77703 (409)-892-5912 Celebration of Life 2:00 PM Forest Lawn Funeral Home. Send Flowers Obituary

Billy Blackwell, "Popee", age 83, of Beaumont, Texas passed away on Sunday September 15, 2019. Billy was born January 11, 1936 in Vinita, Oklahoma to Nellie Foster and Irvin Blackwell. Billy is survived by his loving wife, Gwen Blackwell, son, Sam Blackwell and his wife Lucy, daughters, Sharon Sweeney, Denise Pennacchi and her husband Robert, Stephanie Ward and her husband Randall, and Michelle Cooper. He was preceded in death by his parents, Irvin and Nellie Foster Blackwell and brother, Ronald Blackwell. Billy graduated from the University of Colorado with a degree in Chemical Engineering. He retired from Occidental Petroleum. Billy was an outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting, fishing and tennis. He was an avid follower of astronomy for most of his life. Billy had a love for dogs and was a kind hearted, Godly man. The family would like to express their appreciation to the Best Hospice nurses and aides for taking great care of Billy in his time of need. They would also like to give special thanks to Ryan Anderson and Shanika Somersall, the aide who would make him laugh while conversing about all the current news and weather, always ending their visits with prayer. A Celebration of Billy's life will be September 28, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. at Forest Lawn Funeral Home. Interment to follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Park.

