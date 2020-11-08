On November 1, 2020, Billy Duaine Tubbs passed from this world to his eternal home. Billy Tubbs was not only a coaching legend, he was a beloved husband, brother, father, grandfather, and friend. He was born March 5, 1935, in St. Louis, Missouri to Oscar Payton and Bessie Marchbanks Tubbs. He grew up in Tulsa, OK, and was a three-year basketball letterman at Central Highschool, later attending Lon Morris Junior College, becoming an All-American guard. He continued his education at Lamar Tech, in Beaumont, TX, where he played three seasons before earning his degree in 1958. After completing a Master's Degree at Stephen F. Austin in 1959, he began his coaching career as an assistant coach for 11 seasons, before becoming a Head Coach at Southwestern University, in Georgetown, TX, in 1971. In 1976, he became the head coach of Lamar University until 1980 when he earned the head coaching position at the University of Oklahoma. It was at OU that he lead the 1988 team to the National Championship, and became the winningest coach in OU history. In 1994, Billy became head coach at TCU where he served until 2002 when he returned to Lamar as Athletic Director; however, he wasn't ready to give up coaching for good. He then took the head coaching position at Lamar in 2003, finally retiring in 2006 with 31 basketball seasons under his belt, along with 641 career victories, and many more accomplishments, including being inducted into the Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame and being a member of the NABC for 56 years.
Despite all these achievements throughout his life, his highest honor was marrying the love of his life, Pat Ousley on May 30, 1958, in Palestine, TX. Billy was an avid golfer and jogger, loved fishing, watching sports and western films, and most of all, spending time with his family, and attending his grandkids activities.
He was preceded in death by both parents at a young age. He is survived by his wife; Patricia Tubbs, son; Tommy Tubbs and wife, Ann, of Oklahoma City, daughter; Taylor McDaniel and husband, Steve, of Norman, OK, grandchildren; Hannah, Callie, Katie, Lauren, Trey, Cale, Laney, and Cason, brother; M.W. Tubbs, of Tulsa, sister-in-law; Faye Ousley, of Saginaw, MI, nephew; Larry Tubbs and wife, Mary, of Tulsa, OK, nephew: Todd Ousley and wife, Ann, of Saginaw, MI, nephew: Lance Ousley and wife, Jenness, of Houston, TX, and several great nieces and nephews.
The family would like to express their appreciation to Dr. Jess Armor, M.D. and his staff for their exemplary care over the years as Billy fought a form of Leukemia. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to: Hope is Alive and Coaches vs Cancer.
