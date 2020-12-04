1/1
Billy Eugene Paine
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Billy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Billy Eugene Paine, 83, of Silsbee, died Tuesday, December 1, 2020. He was born on March 21, 1937, in Silsbee, to Lorraine Gore Paine and John Belton Paine, Sr. Mr. Paine proudly served his country in the United States Air Force and in the Air Force Reserve.

He was elected as Hardin County Sheriff in 1970 and served until 1980. After serving as Sheriff, Mr. Paine worked in various roles of court security and as a 356th Judicial District Court Grand Jury Bailiff. Mr. Paine was a past president of The Sheriff's Association of Texas and a Past Master of Silsbee Masonic Lodge #927, A.F. & A. M.

Survivors include his wife, Martha Paine; sons, Marc Paine and his spouse, Chris Roberts, and John Michael Paine, all of Silsbee; grandchildren, Amber Noyola and her husband, Jesse, of Nederland; Wesley Paine of Huntington; and Devon Roberts of Westminster, California; great-grandchildren, Ava Paine, Ayden Noyola, and Adilyn Kate Noyola; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, great-nieces, and great-nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents; and brothers, John Belton Paine, Jr., David Lee'O Paine, and Larry Dale Paine.

A gathering of Mr. Paine's family and friends will be from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., Saturday, December 5, 2020, at Broussard's, 490 Cemetery Road, Silsbee. His funeral service will be 2:00 p.m., Sunday, December 6, 2020, at First Pentecostal Church, 1420 North 5th Street, Silsbee, under the direction of Broussard's. Mr. Paine's graveside service will follow at Cunningham Cemetery, Silsbee.

Please observe social distancing guidelines. By attending any public event you are acknowledging the risk of exposure to the Corona Virus. Please follow the guidelines provided by the Centers for Disease Control: cdc.gov

Complete and updated information may be found at: broussards1889.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Beaumont Enterprise from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
5
Memorial Gathering
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Broussard's Mortuary
Send Flowers
DEC
6
Funeral service
02:00 PM
First Pentecostal Church
Send Flowers
DEC
6
Graveside service
Cunningham Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Broussard's Mortuary
490 Cemetery Rd
Silsbee, TX 77656
(409) 386-1000
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved