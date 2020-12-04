Billy Eugene Paine, 83, of Silsbee, died Tuesday, December 1, 2020. He was born on March 21, 1937, in Silsbee, to Lorraine Gore Paine and John Belton Paine, Sr. Mr. Paine proudly served his country in the United States Air Force and in the Air Force Reserve.
He was elected as Hardin County Sheriff in 1970 and served until 1980. After serving as Sheriff, Mr. Paine worked in various roles of court security and as a 356th Judicial District Court Grand Jury Bailiff. Mr. Paine was a past president of The Sheriff's Association of Texas and a Past Master of Silsbee Masonic Lodge #927, A.F. & A. M.
Survivors include his wife, Martha Paine; sons, Marc Paine and his spouse, Chris Roberts, and John Michael Paine, all of Silsbee; grandchildren, Amber Noyola and her husband, Jesse, of Nederland; Wesley Paine of Huntington; and Devon Roberts of Westminster, California; great-grandchildren, Ava Paine, Ayden Noyola, and Adilyn Kate Noyola; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, great-nieces, and great-nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents; and brothers, John Belton Paine, Jr., David Lee'O Paine, and Larry Dale Paine.
A gathering of Mr. Paine's family and friends will be from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., Saturday, December 5, 2020, at Broussard's, 490 Cemetery Road, Silsbee. His funeral service will be 2:00 p.m., Sunday, December 6, 2020, at First Pentecostal Church, 1420 North 5th Street, Silsbee, under the direction of Broussard's. Mr. Paine's graveside service will follow at Cunningham Cemetery, Silsbee.
Please observe social distancing guidelines. By attending any public event you are acknowledging the risk of exposure to the Corona Virus. Please follow the guidelines provided by the Centers for Disease Control: cdc.gov
Complete and updated information may be found at: broussards1889.com
.