1925 - 2019 Billy Finch Adkins, born August 31, 1925, in Kentwood, Louisiana, to Luther Norbert Finch and Norlean Thompson Finch. She died April 18, 2019, in Beaumont, Texas. Billy attended public schools and graduated from Spring Creek High School in 1940. She then attended Southeastern University in Hammond, Louisiana, before attending Nursing School in New Orleans, graduating in 1944. Billy subsequently moved to Galveston, where she became a Pediatric Nursing Supervisor at John Sealy Hospital. In Galveston, she met Dr. Charles (Charlie) Adkins during his residency in Neuro Psychiatry at UTMB, and they were married on New Year's Day 1949. After completion of his residency, the couple moved to Beaumont where he established his practice as one of the first psychiatrists in the area. As an officer in the Naval Reserve, Dr. Adkins was called back into active service during the Korean War, and they were assigned to Key West Naval Hospital where they made many lifelong friends. After the war, they moved back to Beaumont, where they raised their four sons. Billy was involved in many social and civic activities, including a member of the Junior League, and a sponsor of the Boys Club and the Salvation Army . She was a board member of Gemco, the Beaumont Heritage Society, and the Tyrell Historical Library. She was also on the boards of the Palmer Drug Abuse Program, the Mental Health Program, and the Jefferson County Medical Auxiliary. She was very active in the Texas Psychiatric Society Auxiliary, including president in 1986. She was a long-time member of St. Mark's Episcopal Church and St Hilda's Guild. Billy is survived by her younger sister, Betty Finch Brooks; four sons, Charles III and Russell of Beaumont; Andrew and wife, Shannon, of San Antonio; and Thomas and wife, Darilyn, of Oxford, North Carolina; six grandchildren, Claire Long (Greg), Paige Burau (Keith), Joshua Adkins (Laura), Christiana Adkins, Charles Adkins, and Dylan Adkins; and three great-grandchildren, Elijah Adkins, Alessandra Long, and Rory Long. The family would like to thank her caregivers, Taneka Duhon, Peggy Hicks, Tyana Cooks, Cherry Robinson, and Lisa Evans, for their wonderful care in the last few years. A memorial service for Mrs. Adkin's will be 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at St. Mark's Episcopal Church, 680 Calder Avenue, Beaumont, with her ennichement to follow at St. Mark's Columbarium, in the Resurrection Garden, under the direction of Broussard's, 2000 McFaddin Avenue, Beaumont. There will be a gathering in The Cloister following the service. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Mark's Episcopal Church, 680 Calder Street, Beaumont, Texas 77701 or to an organization of one's choice. Complete and updated information may be found at: broussards1889.com Funeral Home Broussard's Mortuary

