Billy Smith
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Billy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Billy Frank Smith, 88, of Orange, passed away on May 27, 2020, at his home.
Funeral services will be 3:00 p.m., Sunday, May 31, 2020, at North Orange Baptist Church in Orange. Officiating will be Reverend Lynn Ashcraft, Reverend Larry Lormand and Reverend Rusty Dollar. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens.
Visitation will be prior to the service from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m., North Orange Baptist Church.
Born in Beaumont, Texas, on February 27, 1932, he was the son of Leon George Smith and Viola Essie (Seaman) Smith. Billy proudly served in the United States Army. He was an active and extremely involved member of North Orange Baptist Church for over 40 years, where he enjoyed travelling with the church and serving his Lord alongside his loved ones. He was a member of the Sheriff's Alumni and worked as a Production Supervisor at Dupont Sabine River Works, where he retired after over 30 years of hard and diligent work. He will forever be remembered in the hearts of all those he loved.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Leon and Viola Smith; 2 brothers, George Smith, and Jerry Smith; daughter, Gail Smith; and son-in-law, Glenn Stephenson.
He is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Johnnie Smith; son, Russell Smith and wife Lana; daughter, Debbie Stephenson; grandchildren, Michael Smith and wife Megan, Kimberly Jackson and husband Coleman, Rachel Roy and husband Garrett, Ashley Fitts and husband Lance, and Melissa Tilley and husband Dustin; 12 great-grandchildren; and brother, Johnny Smith.
Serving as pallbearers will be Michael Smith, Coleman Jackson, Dustin Tilley, Lance Fitts, Garrett Roy and Tim McCord.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Beaumont Enterprise on May 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
31
Visitation
01:00 - 03:00 PM
North Orange Baptist Church
Send Flowers
MAY
31
Funeral service
03:00 PM
North Orange Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Claybar Funeral Home Inc
504 N 5Th St
Orange, TX 77630
(409) 886-4445
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved