Billy Frank Smith, 88, of Orange, passed away on May 27, 2020, at his home.Funeral services will be 3:00 p.m., Sunday, May 31, 2020, at North Orange Baptist Church in Orange. Officiating will be Reverend Lynn Ashcraft, Reverend Larry Lormand and Reverend Rusty Dollar. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens.Visitation will be prior to the service from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m., North Orange Baptist Church.Born in Beaumont, Texas, on February 27, 1932, he was the son of Leon George Smith and Viola Essie (Seaman) Smith. Billy proudly served in the United States Army. He was an active and extremely involved member of North Orange Baptist Church for over 40 years, where he enjoyed travelling with the church and serving his Lord alongside his loved ones. He was a member of the Sheriff's Alumni and worked as a Production Supervisor at Dupont Sabine River Works, where he retired after over 30 years of hard and diligent work. He will forever be remembered in the hearts of all those he loved.He was preceded in death by his parents, Leon and Viola Smith; 2 brothers, George Smith, and Jerry Smith; daughter, Gail Smith; and son-in-law, Glenn Stephenson.He is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Johnnie Smith; son, Russell Smith and wife Lana; daughter, Debbie Stephenson; grandchildren, Michael Smith and wife Megan, Kimberly Jackson and husband Coleman, Rachel Roy and husband Garrett, Ashley Fitts and husband Lance, and Melissa Tilley and husband Dustin; 12 great-grandchildren; and brother, Johnny Smith.Serving as pallbearers will be Michael Smith, Coleman Jackson, Dustin Tilley, Lance Fitts, Garrett Roy and Tim McCord.