January 30, 1933 -
October 28, 2020
I'm not sure how you would define the Best Mom Ever, but ours was close. A good Christian woman who would always put herself before others and was quick to tell the preacher he hadn't put enough Jesus in his sermon. Loyal and faithful, a lifelong resident of Nederland, Mama married her sweetheart from Nederland High School and was married to him, our father and her survivor Clifton Curtis Williams, for 67 years. Mama was always quick with a smile and a hug. She gave her children, Shirley Revelle, Belinda Williams, Leanna Williams, and Curtis Williams the freedom to be who they were and supported them in who they would become. She never missed a game, a concert, or a recital we were in, or those of her grandchildren Micah Revelle, Khrystopher Williams, or Hanna Bailey.
Mama was well loved through her 87 years by friends and family and others. She loved all children and asked to have "Jesus Loves the Little Children" sung at her funeral. With no fanfare, she took care of her sister 'Little Shirley' for 15 years, donated to the NAACP and SPLC for decades, and lived her life like she thought Jesus would want her to. I don't know if Best Mom Ever is measurable, but her hugs, her stroking my brow until I fell asleep, her teaching us the things most important in life such as love and empathy, her making sure to tell us how much we were loved, and her not just telling us, but showing us how to be good Christians, puts her close to that immeasurable goal in the eyes of those who were lucky enough to be called her children and grandchildren.
Billye was preceded in death by her father, Ferrel Dean Dalby, her mother Willie Bell Dalby, and her sisters Shirley Dalby and Vivian Martin.
Mama will be greatly missed... but will always still be loved and thought of in our hearts.
She is now extremely happy with Father God and Jesus with her new body that lives for eternity.....
And her spirit will always be with us.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held in Port Neches or Nederland, TX for Billye after the Coronavirus is over or a vaccine is utilized.