Billye Kearney Cook, age 92, of Beaumont, TX, formerly of Jackson, MS, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, April 23, 2020 in her home in Beaumont. Billye was born in Cleveland, MS on July 26, 1927. She was preceded in death by her parents and her beloved husband Jack T. Cook of 61 years.



Billye was a dedicated teacher, talented gardener, artist and seamstress. She enjoyed the "prayer quilt ministry" at her church and was actively involved in her Sunday School class and "Just Girls" group.



Billye leaves behind her three sons; Bob (Nancy) of Boise, ID, Bill (Cheri) of Beaumont, TX, and Ken (Anne) of Starkville, MS, as well as five grandchildren, two precious great-grandsons, along with nieces and nephews.



She will be laid to rest at Lakewood Memorial Park in Jackson, MS. We look forward to Celebrating her life with family and friends at a later date.



Memorial Contributions may be made to the Senior Adult Ministries of Westgate Memorial Baptist Church, 6220 Westgate Dr. Beaumont, TX 77706.

